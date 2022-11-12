US Bancorp DE Purchases 758 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Foundation by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $864.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.