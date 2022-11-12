Thomas Aj Frank Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,307,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

