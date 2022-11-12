The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $4.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s current price.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.