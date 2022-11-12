Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells $1,677,960.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $412.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

