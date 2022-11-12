Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $140.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

