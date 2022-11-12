Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $189.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

