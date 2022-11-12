Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 111,906 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,118,000 after buying an additional 43,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

