Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of SSYS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

