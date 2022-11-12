Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Shares of SSYS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.31.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
