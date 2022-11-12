SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.87.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.25.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

