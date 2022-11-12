Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 20,508 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
