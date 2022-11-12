SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 31,324 WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

