Roger A. Krone Sells 25,237 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Leidos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

