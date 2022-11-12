Robert W. Baird Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $34.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 3.6 %

Q2 stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of Q2

About Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.