Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Q2 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

