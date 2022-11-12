Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.
Q2 Stock Up 3.6 %
QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
