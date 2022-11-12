Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.

QTWO opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

