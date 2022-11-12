O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $2,093,650.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total transaction of $2,093,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,123.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $745.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

