NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 2,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 17,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

