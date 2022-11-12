Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $79,076,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 31.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SiTime by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $714,497. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.23. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

