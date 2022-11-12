Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

