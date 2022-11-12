Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 97.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.23.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

