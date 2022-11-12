Morgan Stanley Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $150.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.