Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,667.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

