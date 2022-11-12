Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 31,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Apple by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 140,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,090 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 844,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,427,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,661,308,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

