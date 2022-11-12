Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,289,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

