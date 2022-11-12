Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,094 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.