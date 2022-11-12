Michael A. Henderson Sells 80,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.1 %

MRO stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 34.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 191,106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 101,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,873.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 219,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.