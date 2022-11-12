Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $2,600,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,232.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FMR LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.