MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MannKind were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MannKind by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576,320 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 102.5% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 524,131 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 154.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 409,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

