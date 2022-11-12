Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lyft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Lyft by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 121,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,669,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lyft by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 499,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 263,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

