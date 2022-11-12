Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.
Shares of LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
