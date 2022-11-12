Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 12.6 %

LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.