Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Up 12.6 %
LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
