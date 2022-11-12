Leuthold Group LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average of $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

