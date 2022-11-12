Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO Sells $1,664,539.26 in Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $204.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

