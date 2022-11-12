Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 384,608 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,909.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 384,608 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

