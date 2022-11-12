Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 79.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Up 32.7 %

DOCS stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Doximity

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.