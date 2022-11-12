Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 79.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Trading Up 32.7 %
DOCS stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
