Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 45,557 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

