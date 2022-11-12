Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 133 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

