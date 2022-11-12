Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

RE stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

