Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

