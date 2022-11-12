Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) EVP Sells $2,014,508.70 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

