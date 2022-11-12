Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,232.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

