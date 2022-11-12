Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $97.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

