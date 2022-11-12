Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Sells 14,194 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $128.26.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

