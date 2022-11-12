Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Sells 14,194 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fabrinet Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $128.26.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
