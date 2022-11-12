Insider Selling: Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $2,677,242.62 in Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alejandro Alcala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19.

Crane Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Crane by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

