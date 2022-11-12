Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) COO Sells $1,555,950.00 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $224.04. The company has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51.
Honeywell International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
