Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 280,461 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,461 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
