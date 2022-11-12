Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Sells $2,415,535.75 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,833,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globalstar alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.91 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSAT. B. Riley increased their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.