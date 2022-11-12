Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $264,347. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.