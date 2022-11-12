Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $167.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.