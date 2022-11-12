First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First BanCorp. Trading Down 2.1 %

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.