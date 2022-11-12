Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $1,722,525.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Up 4.9 %

ETSY stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Company Profile

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

